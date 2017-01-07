Three Temple fires creates busy day for firefighters

TEMPLE - Temple firefighters were busy Friday responding to three fire reports that left up to $13,000 in damage.
The first call was to a grass fire near an auto repair shop at the 7800 block of Cedar Creek. Six vehicles and eight personnel responded at around 8 a.m. The fire was under control by 10:30 a.m.
At the sight firefighters reported close to one-quarter acre of grass had burned along with 3 vehicles. A container holding approximately 150 gallons of used motor oil was also destroyed in the fire. Total damage is estimated to be $7,000.
An environmental contractor was contacted to begin the cleanup of the area Temple & Fire rescue said.
Investigators determined the fire started after embers escaped from a barrel being used to burn trash.
Firefighters were also called to an electrical fire at the Classic Inn on 4508 S . General Bruce Drive late Friday night. The fire was located in the attic area and smoke was escaping through the soffit vents.
Damage is estimated to be $6,000. There were no injuries.
Another call had the fire department responding to a house fire at the 4,000 block of Ermine Trail at around 2 p.m.. The homeowner called responders after starting a fire in the fireplace and then noticing flames in the chimney. The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries and no property damage.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs