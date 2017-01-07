Three Temple fires creates busy day for firefighters

TEMPLE - Temple firefighters were busy Friday responding to three fire reports that left up to $13,000 in damage.

The first call was to a grass fire near an auto repair shop at the 7800 block of Cedar Creek. Six vehicles and eight personnel responded at around 8 a.m. The fire was under control by 10:30 a.m.

At the sight firefighters reported close to one-quarter acre of grass had burned along with 3 vehicles. A container holding approximately 150 gallons of used motor oil was also destroyed in the fire. Total damage is estimated to be $7,000.

An environmental contractor was contacted to begin the cleanup of the area Temple & Fire rescue said.

Investigators determined the fire started after embers escaped from a barrel being used to burn trash.

Firefighters were also called to an electrical fire at the Classic Inn on 4508 S . General Bruce Drive late Friday night. The fire was located in the attic area and smoke was escaping through the soffit vents.

Damage is estimated to be $6,000. There were no injuries.

Another call had the fire department responding to a house fire at the 4,000 block of Ermine Trail at around 2 p.m.. The homeowner called responders after starting a fire in the fireplace and then noticing flames in the chimney. The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries and no property damage.