Thunderbirds at The Heart of Texas Airshow

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

The Thunderbirds will be appearing this weekend at The Heart of Texas Airshow for their only event in Texas this year. They have been flying, informing and entertaining people around the world since 1953.

Capt. Sara Harper, who wear's the number 12, says they love showing the crowds what the F-16 jets are capable of and are always happy to talk about their craft and how they work.

Not only can event-goers see the Thunderbirds, a host of other aircraft will be on show with some even available to fly in on the day such as B-17 Bombers, A-26 Bombers, PT-17, and more.

