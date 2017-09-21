Today is International Day of Peace, find out where celebrations are happening

Today around the world people will be celebrating International Day of Peace. The day was established in 1981 by the United Nations and provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to peace above all differences. To inaugurate the day the peace bell is rung at UN Headquarters in New York city.

Locally, Unitarian-Universalist fellowship of bell county will be holding a concert today featuring Dana Louise and Merey Kimbrough to celebrate the day. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and donations at the door are appreciated with proceeds going to the Children's Advocacy Center of Central Texas.

And the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is holding an art exhibition to celebrate the day. The exhibit, A Square Foot of Peace, can be viewed in the lobby of the Baugh Center for Visual Arts until October 20.

For all information about International Day of Peace and the events just head here

