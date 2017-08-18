Toddler found in Waco motel room where police arrest drug suspect

WACO - Police arrested a drug suspect Thursday morning at a motel where they also found a 3-year-old child lying near cocaine that was hidden under bed sheets.

Drug Enforcement Investigators with the Waco Police Department were serving several warrants for Francisco Laborico, 40, at the America's Best Value Inn on Franklin Ave.

Investigators found Laborico, along with another man and the child inside the room, according to a press release from Waco Police.

Police seized more than 10 grams of cocaine, nearly 8 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana. Child Protective Services was called to take the child.

Laborico was arrested on several charges, including possession of meth, cocaine and marijuana and endangering a child.

He was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance, including meth and cocaine, in relation to the outstanding warrants.

