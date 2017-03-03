Tom Hanks keeps White House press corps caffeinated

(Getty Images)

The White House press corps arrived to work on Thursday to find that actor Tom Hanks had sent them a shiny new espresso machine.

Thankx to @tomhanks for the new coffee machine for the schlubs in the WH press room. pic.twitter.com/DHVhowzd3L — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) March 2, 2017

His present included a note that plays off a Superman catchphrase: "To the White House Press Corps: Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially the Truth Part."

Giving the press corps coffee machines has become something of a tradition for the actor. Back in 2004, he stopped by the White House press room and found journalists drinking coffee from a vending machine, per the Los Angeles Times.

Here is the note @tomhanks sent with the coffee machine pic.twitter.com/vFo4m1OXxf — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) March 2, 2017

Hanks took matters into his own hands and got them an espresso machine, saying he hoped it would make "the 24-hours news cycle a bit more pleasant."

He swung by again 2010, and, after seeing the machine's dirty coffee filter, sent along a new machine for those "poor slobs."

Thanks @tomhanks for the new espresso machine at the WH. Third one he's given us over the years. pic.twitter.com/iAU0Cd8DM9 — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) March 2, 2017

