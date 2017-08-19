Traffic backed up on I-35 due to spill of 18-wheeler

COURTESY: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

WACO - Waco police officials said they are trying to clean up a fuel spill on I-35 in the southbound lanes of traffic.

According to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton, an 18-wheeler has leaked diesel fuel from at least the Brazos river to the S. Valley Mills Drive exit.

Portions of the roadway are slick due to the fuel spill, Swanton said.

Police urges drivers to use extra caution in the area and watch for responders performing clean-up.

