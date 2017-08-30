Traffic enforcement to increase Labor Day weekend

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

HARKER HEIGHTS - Harker Heights police will be doing enhanced traffic enforcement Labor Day weekend.

Officials said police will be looking for intoxicated and impaired drivers, as well as any breach of the peace of threat to the safety of the community.

Primary zones will be at the following locations:

Knights Way (FM 2410)

Still House Lake Road (FM 3481)

Comanche Gap road

Central Texas Expressway (both east and west bound)

IH 14 (Hwy 190)

Veterans Memorial Boulevard

Officials also pointed out that House bill 62 will go into effect Friday. It outlaws texting whether it is “read, write or send”, and specifies “electronic messaging,” which includes email and instant messaging. Hands free texting and phone number entry is not a violation.

Penalty’s for the violations are as follows:

$25 to 99 (first offense)

$100 to $200 after first offense

Any violations causing death or serious injury brings fines of up to $4,000 or a year in jail.

The law replaces all local texting ordinances.

© 2017 KCEN-TV