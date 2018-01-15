Traffic stacked after semi loses load in multi-vehicle crash on I- 35 in Troy

Photo Credit: Tisha Segura Cardoza

Traffic was stacked in both directions on Interstate 35 after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi that lost its load Monday afternoon, according to TxDOT.

Drivers should expect delays and TxDOT said there was no estimated time of clearing.

TxDOT suggested the following route for drivers.

Northbound

1. Exit 304 to Loop 363 2. Turn left and drive 4.0 miles to SH 36 3. Turn right and drive 3.75 miles to SH 317 4. Turn right and drive 11.0 mile to SH 7/FM 107 5. Turn right and drive 6.75 miles to I-35 6. Turn left and drive to on-ramp.

Southbound

1. Exit 315 to SH 7/FM 107 2. Turn right and drive 6.75 miles to SH 317 3. Turn left and drive 11.0 mile to SH 36 4. Take right cloverleaf turn onto SH 36 and drive 3.75 miles to Loop 363 5. Turn left and drive 4.0 miles to I-35 6. Turn right and drive to on-ramp.

