Trailer home fire kills three family members in Bosque County

Three members of the same family died in a fire over the weekend in Bosque County, a law enforcement confirmed Monday.

Bosque County Sheriff Anthony Malott said three bodies were recovered from the single-wide trailer home where the fire broke out late Saturday night near the small city of Iredell. The victims' remains were sent off for autopsies, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday by the Texas Fire Marshal's Office.

The names of the victims had not been released by law enforcement, as of early Monday afternoon. However, a GoFundMe page was set up by a woman who said she was the sister of one of the victims. The GoFundMe page claimed the victims were her brother, his wife and son. The page also said her mother was injured while attempting to save the victims.

