Tree collapse kills man in Bell County

SALADO - A man is dead after a tree collapsed on him Friday afternoon.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched around 1:10 p.m.to the 1300 block of Lyndal Lane in Salado for a farm tractor accident, an official stated.

The victim was clearing out trees with a tractor trailer when a tree collapsed on him.

He was pronounced dead at 2:00 p.m. at the scene.

His identity is not being released at this time until his family is notified.

No autopsy was ordered.

