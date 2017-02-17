KCEN
Tree collapse kills man in Bell County

Brandon Gray, KCEN 3:29 PM. CST February 17, 2017

SALADO - A man is dead after a tree collapsed on him Friday afternoon.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched around 1:10 p.m.to the 1300 block of Lyndal Lane in Salado for a farm tractor accident, an official stated.

The victim was clearing out trees with a tractor trailer when a tree collapsed on him.

He was pronounced dead at 2:00 p.m. at the scene.

His identity is not being released at this time until his family is notified.

No autopsy was ordered. 

