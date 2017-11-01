Trick-or-treaters get handed anti-vaccine information in candy bags

A Fort Hood soldier's wife sparked a Halloween conversation on Facebook after she said two men passed out anti-vaccine information to children who were trick-or-treating in a neighborhood on post.

According to Sarah Rogers' account, the two men walked down a street in the Pershing Park Family Housing complex and handed kids and some parents Halloween bags that were filled with a pen that looked like a syringe, an anti-vaccine information sheet of paper, and two pieces of candy.

Rogers said parents have every right to choose not to vaccinate their children, but she did not believe strangers approaching children on the street to deliver vaccination information was the proper way to provide that information.

“I don’t care what people think about vaccines," Rogers said by phone. "I vaccinate my children. And, I respect another parent’s choice not to. But, to give it to a child – to hand a syringe pen like that to a child is completely unacceptable.”

The anti-vaccine information sheet claimed vaccines were linked to autism, diabetes, and cancer. The piece of paper directed readers to a website called LearnTheRisk.org. An email to the site was not immediately returned.

It was unclear who the people who distributed the papers were, so neither could be immediately reached.

