Trio of iPhone thieves being sought by local police.

Brandon Gray, KCEN 8:01 PM. CDT March 22, 2017

HEWITT - Hewitt police are looking for three theft suspects that stole iPhones from the electronics department at the Walmart on 733 Sun Valley Blvd.

Officials said at 12:45 a.m. on March 13, a black female wearing a black hood and white pants met two males met in electronics with back packs.

The suspects pried open a case and took three iPhone 7s  with a total value of $2094.00


Anyone with information on this incident or suspects can contact Hewitt PD at 254-666-6272.

