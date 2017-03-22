Trio of iPhone thieves being sought by local police.

Three robbery suspects. Photo: Hewitt Police Department.

HEWITT - Hewitt police are looking for three theft suspects that stole iPhones from the electronics department at the Walmart on 733 Sun Valley Blvd.

Officials said at 12:45 a.m. on March 13, a black female wearing a black hood and white pants met two males met in electronics with back packs.

The suspects pried open a case and took three iPhone 7s with a total value of $2094.00





Anyone with information on this incident or suspects can contact Hewitt PD at 254-666-6272.

