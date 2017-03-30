Trophy Bass Fishing on Lake Belton

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

The big one could be landed this weekend and all competing anglers will be hoping they're the ones to do it at the Texas Team Trail Fishing Tournament. The tournament is happening on Lake Belton this Saturday April 2nd with competitors competing for a prize pool of over $50,000.

The tournament brings in the best amateur anglers in Texas to the area who will try to catch the biggest large and small mouth bass with each team allowed a maximum of five fish. Local amateur anglers Scott Meades and Cliff Brown say the fish in Lake Belton are on the bite at the moment but Lake Belton can humble people so it will be a tough competition.

For those wanting to try their luck on the Lake for recreational purposes the guys say stripers, catfish, whitefish and of course bass are all on offer and can be caught all year round.

With anglers fiercely secretive on what the best tackle is and a first prize of $50,000 you can bet there will be some great sportsmanship on display

