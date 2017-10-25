Trump visits Dallas on Wednesday for fundraiser

President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a meeting with Governor Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico in the Oval Office at the White House on October 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS (WFAA) -- After being delayed due to hurricane recovery efforts in September, President Donald Trump made a brief fundraising trip to Dallas on Wednesday. Governor Greg Abbot greeted Trump for his arrival at Dallas Love Field just before 3:30 p.m. The president was expected to be on the ground in Dallas for a few hours according to an itinerary provided by the White House.

The President will be briefed on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Texas before heading to the Belo Mansion for a roundtable with the Republican National Convention. The roundtable comes one day after some discord within the Republican ranks in congress when Senator Jeff Flake announced he would not run for re-election.

Before departing Love Field early Wednesday night, Trump was slated to attend a fundraising reception at a private location. The Associated Press, citing the Dallas County Republican Party, reported entry to the fundraiser would cost $2700 per person and a photo with Trump was $35,000.

On Tuesday, the president’s son spoke at AT&T Stadium as part of the University of North Texas lecture series.

