The defense team for a Twin peaks defendant filed a motion Thursday to get Mclennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna removed from their client's trial -- citing "illegal and outrageous" government conduct.

Houston-based Defense Attorney Paul Looney demanded Reyna be replaced by a special prosecutor. He claimed Reyna was criminally victimizing his client -- Cody Ledbetter and Ledbetter's wife.

"We just want a trial, but instead, we're getting revenge porn," Looney said.

According to Looney, Ledbetter had images of himself and his wife engaging in sexual activity on his cell phone. After Ledbetter's arrest, Looney said Reyna copied and distributed those images more than 150 times to counsel and staff for each of the Twin Peaks defendants.

"There's nothing kinky, nothing weird, it's a married couple engaging in married activities," Looney said. "It has nothing to do with any theory, or any case dealing with Twin Peaks."

Looney said he filed a private motion with 19th District Court Judge Ralph Strother to get those images back, but that was dismissed. He said he has no choice but to go public and hold the Reyna accountable.

"We can't control the outcome, but we can control trying, and we're going to try our damnedest," Looney said.

The hearing is in three weeks. District Attorney Abel Reyna has not offered a comment on the claims yet. Ledbetter's trial is scheduled for January. Looney said he has no plans to delay the trial.

