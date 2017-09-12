Twin Peaks defense attorney tries to get second judge tossed from case

One day after a visiting judge yanked 19th District Court Judge Ralph Strother off the first Twin Peaks biker trial, the defense attorney for defendant Jake Carrizal -- a member of the Bandidos motorcycle club -- filed a motion to also recuse the new Judge Matt Johnson from presiding over the case.

The move delays Carrizal's jury selection for yet another day. A deputy clerk told the jury to leave and return Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The motion's filing was no surprise. Defense Attorney Casie Gotro had previously stated she would file such court documents and implied she believed Johnson and Strother would both be biased toward the prosecution.

The state claimed Monday that Gotro was just trying to delay the trial.

