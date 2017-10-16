Two adults and two children displaced after Temple house fire

TEMPLE - Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire call around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in 200 block of 20th St.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue spokesman Thomas Pechal, a family of five, including two adults and two children, were inside the home at the time but escaped with no injuries. The fire was under control by 2:24 a.m.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

The house is not yet confirmed to be a complete lose. The fire started near the front porch and caused damage to mostly the front of the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Temple Fire and Rescue is still on scene.

