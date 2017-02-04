Two are dead and four struggling for their life after a fatal crash on US 84

System.Object

FAIRFIELD - Two people are dead and four teenagers are in serious condition after a two vehicle crash Friday evening on US 84 just east of Fairfield.

The crash occurred at around 7 p.m. when a 2001 Cadillac attempted to pass in a no passing zone and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze traveling in the opposite direction.

The two passengers of the Chevrolet, Charline Wallace, 62, of Meridian and Dwayne J. McCain, 38, of Plano were both pronounced dead at the scene. They were taken to Griffin Roughton Funeral Home in Fairfield. The driver of the Chevrolet, William Wallace, 64, is in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White in Waco.

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Joshua J. Williams, 17, of Palestine. He is in serious condition at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital. The four passengers in the vehicle are alive, but three of the passengers, Daroddrick Williams, 18, Jalen Perry, 16, and Makel Levy, 18, are in serious condition at East Texas Medical Center Tyler. One passenger, Dennis Smith Jr, 17, was last reported in stable condition at Freestone Medical Center.

According to DPS officials none of the occupants of the Cadillac were wearing seatbelts, although all the members of the Chevrolet were.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigation the crash. At this time it is unknown what charges will be filed.

(© 2017 KCEN)