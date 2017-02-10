Two crashes causes delays on I-35 near Bruceville-Eddy

System.Object

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY - 3:35 p.m.

Crash at Old Blevins Road has cleared and traffic south of exit 318 appears to be back to normal, according to TxDOT. The crash at exit 318 is still backed up about 4.5 miles. Drivers should still expect delays.

Two separate crashed are causing delays through Bruceville-Eddy.

According to TxDOT, the first accident is a three-car crash blocking the right lane at Old Blevins Road. The details on the second accident are unknown at this time. However, it is located near mile marker 318 on the north side of Bruceville-Eddy.

TxDOT recommends drivers to take alternative routes.

