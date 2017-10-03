Two DPS troopers hospitalized, after driver slams into cruiser on I-35

A vehicle lost control and crashed into the back of a DPS cruiser around 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, injuring two troopers.



Both DPS troopers were inside their cruiser, parked on the inside shoulder with emergency lights activated, at the time it was rear-ended by the other vehicle. The troopers had been parked on the southbound side of I-35 -- just north of Crest Drive -- near mile marker 342, where they were investigating an earlier crash in McLennan County. As they were sitting in their vehicle, a car hydroplaned, lost control and struck the cruiser -- causing "serious injuries" to both troopers, according to DPS Sgt. D.L. Wilson.

The troopers were transported to Hillcrest Hospital. The specific details of their injuries were not immediately clear.

Wilson said DPS would need to complete an investigation before he could comment on whether or not charges would be filed against the driver who injured the troopers. Regardless, he urged all drivers to slow down -- telling Channel 6 there had been multiple crashes Tuesday involving vehicles driving too fast in the rainy weather.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the cruiser was not hurt -- nor was anyone involved in the previous crash, according to Wilson.

© 2017 KCEN-TV