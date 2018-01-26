Two drivers hospitalized after crash in Killeen

KILLEEN -- Two drivers were transported to different hospitals after a crash near the intersection of Rosewood Drive and East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen early Friday afternoon.

One vehicle ran a red light going north and struck another vehicle that was on the access road around 1:04 p.m., according to KPD Sgt. Nichols.

The person in the vehicle that was struck was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with serious injuries, according to Killeen Police. The other driver was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, police said.



KPD's traffic unit was on scene investigating, as of 2:45 p.m.

