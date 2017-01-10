SALADO -

Two people are dead after a head-on crash early Tuesday morning on FM 2484 just west of Salado.

Officials said a 2007 Chevrolet pickup and a 2010 Mercedes Benz two door coupe were involved in the accident.

The pickup driver, a 37-year-old Charles Wilson of Harker Heights and the Mercedes driver, a 49-year-old Tina Champion of Salado were killed after the Chevy crossed the center stripe into the westbound lane – striking the Mercedes head-on.

The driver of the Mercedes was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. However, the pickup driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear at this time why the driver of the Chevy crossed over and DPS is currently investigating the accident.