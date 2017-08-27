KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

Two killed, one injured in Hamilton County crash

Brandon Gray, KCEN 1:04 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

HAMILTON COUNTY - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on US 281 in Hamilton County.

Officials said the crash occurred around 10:51 a.m. just 10 miles north of the city of Hamilton.

According to DPS Sergeant David Roberts, a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound and a 2015 Ford pickup was traveling northbound. The driver of the Honda 57-year-old Wanda Whemeryer, of Little Elm and her passenger, 36-year-old Jamie Gutierrez, of McKinney were pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Lively.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 50-year-old Randy McKinney of Cleburne. McKinney was taken by ambulance to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

No charges have been filed.

Texas DPS urges drivers to slow down during time of inclement weather. Motorist should drive a a speed that is safe for the conditions at the time. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Two dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams Texas

KCEN

Same suspect robs two Waco Alon convenience stores in one night, police say

KCEN

Deceased New York woman leaves $300,000 to two cats

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories