Two killed, one injured in Hamilton County crash

HAMILTON COUNTY - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on US 281 in Hamilton County.

Officials said the crash occurred around 10:51 a.m. just 10 miles north of the city of Hamilton.

According to DPS Sergeant David Roberts, a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound and a 2015 Ford pickup was traveling northbound. The driver of the Honda 57-year-old Wanda Whemeryer, of Little Elm and her passenger, 36-year-old Jamie Gutierrez, of McKinney were pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Lively.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 50-year-old Randy McKinney of Cleburne. McKinney was taken by ambulance to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

No charges have been filed.

Texas DPS urges drivers to slow down during time of inclement weather. Motorist should drive a a speed that is safe for the conditions at the time.

