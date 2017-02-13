Two men arrested from Waco hotel for drug possession

WACO - Two men were arrested from a Waco hotel for marijuana use.

It happened last Wednesday at Motel Six in the 3900 block of Jack Kultgen Expressway. Police were investigating suspicious activity at what was supposed to be a vacant room.

Upon investigating, police found two pounds of marijuana, Xanax pills and a handgun.

Police identified the suspects as Brendon Quinton, 24, and Johnny Billings also 24. Both are facing multiple charges.

