Two men escape after attempted car robbery

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

KILLEEN - On Friday evening, at 12:16 a.m., the Killeen Police Department responded to a robbery/stolen car call at the Valero Convenience store in the 1000 block of W Stan Schlueter Loop.

Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said when officers arrived, they were told the victim went inside the store and left his vehicle running. When he exited, he noticed two men were inside his vehicle. When the suspects attempted to drive away, the victim attempted to stop them.

During the struggle, the suspect who was behind the wheel drove through a fence and came to a stop in a field. The two suspects -- described only as black men -- then hopped out and ran away unknown direction, according to Miramontez. The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries and was released by EMS.

There is no further description of the suspects at this time.

If you witnessed anything, please call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830.

Check here for updates.

© 2017 KCEN-TV