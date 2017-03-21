Two men grab woman, steal her money and assault her in Killeen

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Killeen Police are searching for two robbers who grabbed a woman from behind, stole her money, assaulted her, and sent her to the hospital.

It happened just before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen. The victim claimed she was robbed and assaulted while she was walking into a store, police said.

Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said investigators do not have a good description of the suspects.

"The victim continued to state that they were two males with their faces covered, dressed in dark clothing," Miramontez said.

The victim said the assault happened while she was trying to get away, police said. She was later transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone who might know either suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online by clicking here. All information is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

