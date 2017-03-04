Two men shot dead at Harker Heights nightclub

HARKER HEIGHTS - Two men were shot dead inside a nightclub in Harker Heights early Saturday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a shooting at Club Empire, located at 300 West Veterans Memorial Boulevard. When they arrived and secured the scene, they found two male victims, who were pronounced dead by a Bell County Justice of the Peace. The victims' identities had not been released, as of late Saturday morning.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to have been the result of a fight inside the nightclub. Officers conducted multiple interviews in the hours after the shooting, and they said forensics were being evaluated.

Anyone with information about the deadly double-shooting should call Harker Heights Police at (254) 953-5400.

