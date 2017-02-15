Two people die from fatal crash on US 79

System.Object

ROCKDALE - Two people have died after a two vehicle crash occurred on US 79 just after noon on Wednesday.

It happened at 12:50 p.m. approximately three-tenths of a mile west of Rockdale. DPS troopers say that a 2014 Ford van traveling west bound crossed over onto the wrong side of the roadway, striking a 2012 Dodge pickup truck head on.

The driver of the pickup, Steven Pate, 65, of Catersville, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene along with the driver and only occupant of the van, Floyd Givens, 68 of Pflugerville.

Jean Pate, 69, also of Catersville was a passenger of the pickup. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple by medical helicopter and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no charges pending.

