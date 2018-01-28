Two suspects in custody after fleeing fatal crash near West

Two people are in police custody after fleeing a fatal two-vehicle crash Saturday night on FM 2114 west of the City of West.

DPS officials said the crash happened around 6: 50 p.m. when a 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound rear-ended a 2000 Ford Ranger – forcing it off the roadway and causing it to roll over.

The Mustang driver, 46-year-old Amanda Bradford of Kennedale and the passenger, 48-year-old Tony Looper of White Settlement fled the scene on foot. Bradford and Looper were later found and taken into custody.

Officials said Bradford was uninjured and Looper was transported to Hill Regional Hospital for minor injuries. However, the driver of the ranger, 56-year-old Stephen Weinberger of West was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest for incapacitating injuries. Weinberger’s passenger, 60-year-old Patsy Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

