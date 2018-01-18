Two vehicle crash sends one to the hospital in Waco

A truck flipped over and landed partially on top of a car in Waco Thursday morning, sending the female car driver to Hillcrest Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The crash happened near Garden Drive and Robinson Drive in Waco.

Waco Police said the car was driving on Robinson Drive toward the traffic circle while the Ford pickup on Robinson was driving toward the loop.

"It is believed the passenger car turned in front of the truck in an attempt to turn onto Garden Drive," Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said, citing information from Officer Klecka at the scene.

Swanton said the pickup had the right of way and crashed into the car, sending both off the roadway -- careening into power and traffic light poles.

The pickup truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The car driver was trapped and had to be extricated by the Waco Fire Department.

