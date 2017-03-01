Two women dead after fatal crash on State Highway 7

System.Object

KOSSE - Two women died Tuesday evening after a vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler.

It happened around 8 p.m. when the Pontiac was traveling east on State Highway 7 about four miles east of Kosse. The Pontiac drove over into the path of a west bound 2014 Ken Worth TTST for an unknown reason.

The Pontiac driver was identified as Crystal Bennet, 32, of Montgomery and her passenger was Malina Bishop, 52, of Goodrich. Both died on the scene.

The truck driver was identified as Larry Ditgen, 64, of Harker Heights. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

DPS is still investigation the crash.

