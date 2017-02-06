TxDOT: I-35 NB mainlanes to close between Temple and Troy

I-35 NB Lanes will close each day Feb. 6-9 at 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. (Photo: KCEN)

BELL COUNTY - Drivers should expect delays starting Monday night from north of Temple through Troy.

Each night beginning at 7:00 p.m. all northbound lanes will close and reopen at 7:00 a.m.the next day. The closures will last until Thursday February 9.

TxDOT officials said the closures are to allow the contractor to set beams on the new south Troy Bridge.

Traffic will detour each night onto a single lane of the northbound I-35 frontage road at Exit #306, FM 1237/Pendleton Road.

Police officers will be stationed at Main Street in Troy to direct traffic back onto the interstate.

TxDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes since long delays are expected.

If work on any night is completed early, the closure will be ended and reopened until the next night.

