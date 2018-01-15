TxDOT prepares roads for winter storm

Texas Department of Public Safety (Photo: TxDOT)

BELTON - When the forecasted winter storm moves into Central Texas, everyday tasks such as driving could become more dangerous.

The storm is likely to cause icy conditions on the roadways as it brings freezing rain, sleet and possibly snow to the area.

Since Friday, TxDOT has worked to prepare the roads, spraying more than 55,000 gallons of salt brine on roads in the area. Salt brine is a saltwater solution which is sprayed before the weather changes to help reduce icing on roadways.

Once the front moves into the area, TxDOT Waco District spokesman Ken Roberts said they'll apply what's called "ice chat" to the roads. Ice chat is a mixture of sand and magnesium chloride which helps de-ice the road and helps drivers re-gain traction.

"Conditions on the roads are going to be changing from dry to wet to probably icy," Roberts said. "Stay off them if you can."

TxDOT has two website to check road conditions. One for I-35 can be found here and another for other roads can be found here.

