UMHB Community Life Counseling Center offering free crisis counseling to Harvey evacuees

BELTON - The University of Mary Hardin Baylor’s Community Life Counseling Center is offering free crisis counseling to any Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

Dr. Jason Martin, Clinical Director, said when his team learned Bell County was a reception location for evacuees they knew they wanted to serve by extending their services in any way possible.

“Whenever a crisis hits, especially a natural disaster, first priorities involve safety and security," Martin said. "Once people get out of the immediate danger, however, thoughts usually turn to worries about uncertainty of the future and fear of what may be to come. These anxieties and fears can be debilitating if left unaddressed, resulting in panic attacks, depression, and hopelessness."

Martin said counseling in these moments is critical to recovering from trauma and developing a healthy frame of mind to take care of the problems at hand and achieve peace with what has occurred.

The CLC is working with the Bell County Medical Reserve Corp to go into the shelters and counsel those in need. They are also opening additional hours at Community Life Counseling at UMHB for those Hurricane Harvey evacuees who are interested in free counseling.

To set up an appointment, contact the Community Life Counseling Center by calling 254-295-5531 or through email at communitylife@umhb.edu.

