Undercover drug operation leads to arrest of two Coryell County jail staff members

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

CORYELL COUNTY - Two Coryell County Jail staff members were arrested in result of an undercover drug operation in Gatesville on Jan. 25.

The operation was led after a month long investigation revealed information concerning the delivery of controlled substances by two members of the Coryell County Jail staff. During the undercover operation, an illegal contraband was purchased from one of the suspects outside the jail facility. The operation resulted in the arrest of Paul Robert Picette and Kevin Arzate who were placed in the Coryell County Sheriff Office jail.

Arzate was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of controlled substance over 1 gram but under 4 grams, Picetti was charged with Manufacture deliver of controlled substance over 4 grams and under 200 grams.

The residence at 1210 Westview was also searched by the Coryell County Sheriff Office alongside Texas Rangers resulting in more seized contrabands.

(© 2017 KCEN)