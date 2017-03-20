OMAHA, Nebraska -- Union Pacific Railroad asks photographers to not take pictures on or near railroad tracks.

This statement came after the tragic accident that took place in Navasota on March 13 when Fredzania Thompson was struck by a train during a photo shoot.

Continuing its outreach program launched nearly two years ago, Union Pacific is asking photographers and the entire photography community to not take pictures on or near rail road tracks.

The railroad company uses animated videos to educate the public about the dangers related to taking photos on railroad property.

Railroad tracks are private property. Trespassing along railroad rights of way is the leading case of rail-related deaths in America, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, which reports more than 400 trespass fatalities occur each year.

