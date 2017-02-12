United pilot removed from plane in Austin
In Austin, a United Airlines pilot was removed from a flight Saturday night after passengers say they did not feel safe on board when she began taking over the intercom about strange and unrelated topics including her divorce and the presidential election
KCEN 5:11 PM. CST February 12, 2017
