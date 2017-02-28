Unplugged on Mulkey's controversial comments: 'she sounds tone deaf'

I think that woman [Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey] could say have a good day and it would sound angry and it would sound mean. She is intense.



But when she said later the problems at Baylor are no different than any other school in America - and that it's time to move on - she doesn't sound angry or mean, she sounds tone deaf.



The head football coach is fired. The athletic director suspended. The president demoted and all 3 lost their jobs. Really Kim? Comparing your university to Penn State really does you no favors.

Mulkey says she didn't mean to say or sound unsympathetic to the rape victims, but when she tells reporters to move on and write another story while the regents continue to hide who knew what and when - it doesn't just sound like that - it is exactly like that.



I have come to expect a football coach to ruin a university in their misguided attempts to protect their players, but I did not expect that from a woman - especially a woman with the stature, the voice and the power of Kim Mulkey.



Walk it back now Kim - the best you can - but we all heard yesterday what you said. It was the wrong place, the wrong time, and the wrong thing to say.

