UPDATE: Congressman Louie Gohmert issues statement in wake of deadly Mt. Pleasant crash

TITUS COUNTY - A track coach and a driver were killed and 18 students injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a Mt. Pleasant Independent School District bus carrying a boys track team late Thursday night in East Texas.





The bus was traveling southbound along Highway 271, about 10 miles north of Mt. Pleasant and one mile south of Talco, when an 18-wheeler truck traveling northbound swerved across the highway and hit the bus at about 10:45 p.m., said Judd Marshall, superintendent with the Mt. Pleasant Independent School District.

Marshall said the driver of the bus, track coach Van Bowen, was able to swerve and avoid a full head-on collision. Bowen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Angelica Beard, a 30-year-old assistant coach for a girls track team in Mt. Pleasant ISD, was driving a car behind the bus that was also struck during the collision. Authorities say she was one of the two killed in the crash. The driver of the 18-wheeler, 50-year-old Bradley Farmer of Bogard, Missouri, was also killed.

Eighteen students were transported to hospitals, including one who was taken by air ambulance with serious injuries. Five students were treated at ETMC in Pittsburg and released.

Titus Regional Medical Center treated and released 22 patients from the accident, majority of whom were students. One adult remains hospitalized in stable condition, and another adult was transferred to a Dallas area hospital.

Both the girls and boys track teams were traveling back to Mt. Pleasant after a meet at the time of the crash. According to Marshall, the bus carrying the girls team was several miles behind the bus carrying the boys team and not involved in the crash.

Congressman Louie Gohmert, a former Mt. Pleasant ISD student, issued the following statement on the crash:

My thoughts and fervent prayers go out to the family members and friends of the two precious lives that were claimed as a result of the horrific East Texas crash involving the Mt. Pleasant High School girls and boys track teams. How very horrific-- to experience such a devastating loss after a time of togetherness and fun -- traveling back to Mt. Pleasant after a track meet.

As a former student at Mt. Pleasant High School, my heart goes out to the faculty – and the students injured and recovering in the hospital at this very moment. Such tragedies are truly incomprehensible. My thoughts and prayers remain steadfast for those involved in the coming days and years.

