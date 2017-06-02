Update: Hubbard woman harassed by catfish scammer

HILL COUNTY, TX - In late May, Channel 6 News learned of a Hubbard woman who fell victim to an online nightmare.

Sherry Poston shared her emotional rollercoaster story that involved her being deceived by a man claiming to be a soldier.

"He said all the right things, you have a natural beauty, my eyes light up when i see your picture, things like that," Poston said.

Poston got scammed out of 25,000 dollars before she realized what was happening and stopped sending money.

Since the story aired a week ago, Poston told Channel 6 the scammer has increasingly harassed her. She changed her phone number twice to no avail. The unknown man still managed to contact Poston.

"Oh I'm scared," Poston said.

In the past 15 hours, Poston received 23 messages from the mysterious man. He even went as far as sending a number of gifts, including two dozen roses, to Poston's house -- indicating he knows where she lives. The man claims he wants to "come home."

Sherry is determined to track down who's behind this scheme, and put an end to it in hopes of regaining her sense of security.

"I want to put an end to this for me and for my sanity, but they're also abusing a soldier who is fighting for us and abusing the elderly and people they can scam money out of," Poston said.

Poston has contacted both the F.B.I. and the Hill County Sheriff's Department, but authorities are having trouble tracking down the man --- who has no real identity.

In the case that a stranger comes knocking on Sherry's door, she has her own line of protection --- her collection of handguns, shotguns and .22 caliber rifle. Still, Poston lives day-to-day in constant fear. However, she's determined to get to the bottom of the mystery for not only herself, but for the countless members of the armed forces who are also unknowing victims of identity theft.

"This is not right, this soldier exists, they've stolen his identity," Poston said.

Sherry hopes her story reaches someone who may be a victim to the same crime.

"There are millions of women like me who have worked hard saved their money, and I'm willing to step up and go the extra mile," Poston said.

In efforts to catch the scammer, Poston has given the F.B.I. all of the mailing addresses and bank information attached to items sent to her by the unknown man.

© 2017 KCEN-TV