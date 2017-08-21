US Department of VA awards veterans cemetery $1.9 million

KILLEEN - The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded a $1.9 million improvement grant to the cemetery.

The grant will fund the installation of a chain-link fence around the perimeter of the 174-acre property, and an ornamental fence around the front of the facility and around the irrigation pond, according to cemetery officials.

Officials said the grant will also provide “much-needed” upgrades to the existing irrigation system.

