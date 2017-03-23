U.S. Marshals arrest second former Baylor football player on sexual assault warrant

A second former Baylor football player has been arrested Thursday in connection to a 2013 sexual assault of a woman.

Houston Area U.S. Marshals arrested 23-year-old Shamycheal “Myke” Chatman, McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna confirmed with Channel 6.

His arrest is just one day after former tight end Tre’von Armstead, also accused of being involved in the incident was arrested Wednesday morning in Jefferson County.

In 2013, Chatman transferred from Baylor to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville where he played as a linebacker in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Reyna said Chatman has not been charged.

