U.S. Marshals release details on fake Killeen kidnapping

KILLEEN - After two weeks of investigations the Killeen Police Department determined Tuesday night that the reported kidnapping of Jamal Powell was a hoax. On Wednesday a U.S. Marshal provided more information on how that hoax was finally uncovered.

On Feb 11, the date of the original incident, the Killeen Police Department had responded to a call on Golden Gate Drive in Killeen. The people at that home, who claimed to be the victims, told police that two people with guns had stolen Jamal Powell - a 3-year-old from the house along with a 2015 Silver Dodge Charger and money.

On Wednesday, March 1, Deputy U.S. Marshal Clayton Brown told a Channel 6 News reporter that he made contact with one of the people who been an alleged victim of the kidnapping and robbery on Tuesday, Feb 28. That victim told Brown he was now in Indiana, but Brown witnessed the man return to the Killeen residence just 10 minutes after that phone call. Brown said he then confronted the man at the residence with the help of other U.S. Marshals and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Brown told the man that he had potentially committed a federal crime by lying to a federal investigator. The man then told Brown what had really occurred.

"The main victim came clean and said he had money stolen from him and believed that his car had been stolen. They corroborated a story together that if they reported there was a child that had been kidnapped then the police would issue an Amber Alert and would respond faster and locate his car and money," Brown said. "I asked him if Jamal Powell... had ever existed, they said 'no'. They had fabricated the name and date of birth of that child."

Deputy U.S. Marshal Clayton Brown also told Channel 6 that they had identified the child in a photo that a man at the residence had provided a Channel 6 News Reporter. Brown said the child belonged to a woman in Indiana. He said that the woman was the girlfriend of the cousin of the man that originally created the fake story. He said people involved had convinced yet another woman in Indiana to take on the identity of Shelia Powell - the supposed mother.

Around 25 different state and federal agencies had taken on the case at the time that the hoax was finally revealed. Brown said that investigating the crime, a crime that did not ever happen, cost a substantial sum of money and took countless hours of work.

The Killeen police department is now gathering information to obtain arrest warrants for at least six suspects who played a part in fabricating the story.

No arrests have yet been made.

Killeen Police also issued the following statement on Tuesday: The Killeen Police Department would like to thank the following agencies and organizations that contributed to this investigation; U.S. Marshals Service, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Records Department, Indiana Department of Child Services, Dallas Police Department, Lewisville Police Department, Bell County District Attorney’s Office, Bell County Probation Office, Bell County C.S.C.D., and Channel 6 News. This list is not all inclusive due to the fact that other agencies assisted the agencies within this list.

