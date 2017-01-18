U.S. Olympic gold medalist visits Central Texas

Simone Biles visits Fort Hood (Photo: KCEN Editor)

Olympic champion Simon Biles visited Fort Hood Wednesday hoping to share her message of strength and determination with people in the area.

Biles held a book signing on post for her new book titled Courage to Soar.

The book talks about Simones life before the fame, and even before she was good at gymnastics.

"I wasn't very good at that, I was really bad actually and then something just switched in me and then I became better" says Simone Biles, Olympic gold medalist.

She also discusses her time spent in foster care before being adopted by her grandparents, and how she used her hardships to reach her goals. A message of determination she hopes to share with Central Texans.

"I hope it inspires them to never give up and no matter where you come from it's what you do with it and where you go with it" says Biles.

Hundreds of Central Texans and gymnasts in the making lined up to tell Simone how she's motivated them.

"She helps me push through because I know she doesn't give up so I can't give up" says Courtney Jackson, local gymnast.

"When I saw her for the first time I felt like I could do it" says Malachi Everson, local gymnast.

"I want to meet her because I want to go to the Olympics someday" says Abbie Wheeler, local gymnast.

All in all Simone says she hopes people walk away from her book signing today with a new outlook on life, and knowing that it's not the cards you were dealt but what you do with them that truly matters.

"Dream big and keep your hopes up" says Biles.

Biles also says she will be taking some time off from gymnastics to focus on her book tour and other engagements, but that she will begin training for the 2020 Olympics at the end of this year.

