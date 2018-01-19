U.S. Postal Service considers moving retail service out of Burlington

File photo of a USPS retail lobby. (Credit USPS) (Photo: Custom)

The U.S. Postal Service said it was considering moving retail services from the Burlington Main Post Office on Church Avenue in Milam County to a yet-to-be-determined location.

A public meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the Rosebud Post Office lobby at 206 N. 5th St. in Rosebud. The Postal Service said officials would share more information and field questions from the public.

The Postal Service said it would consider all comments received before March 3 before making a final decision on the matter.

Any postal customers unable to attend the Feb. 1 meeting were encouraged to submit written comments to the address below.

U.S. Postal Service Southern Facilities Service Office

c/o Damian Salazar, Real Estate Specialist

7800 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75247-4220

© 2018 KCEN-TV