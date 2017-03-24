Survey: 15 percent of undergrad women at UT say they've been raped

University of Texas Tower and Fountain (Photo: Anne Rippy Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Fifteen percent of undergraduate women at the University of Texas-Austin reported they had been raped, according to the results of a UT System-wide survey released Friday.

Details of the survey was first reported by the Dallas Morning News on Thursday. UT President Gregory Fenves said the data in the report is drawn from the Cultivating Learning and Safe Environments (CLASE) survey that the UT system conducted at 13 of its institutions last year. Fenves noted that 7,500 UT Austin students voluntarily completed the survey.

“The results of this survey of our students are of tremendous concern to me, and I know these findings are deeply troubling to every member of our community. This survey reveals a problem in our university, as well as society, that has existed in the shadows for too long,” Fenves said in a prepared statement.

The survey found the women reported they had been raped "either through force, threat of force, incapacitation or other forms of coercion such as lies and verbal pressure."

The survey also found:

- 28 percent of undergraduate women at UT Austin said they were victims of unwanted touching,

- 12 percent experienced attempted rape,

- 13 percent of graduate and professional school women said they experienced crude sexual harassment by a staff or faculty member; with

- 30 percent experiencing sexist gender harassment,

- 5 percent unwanted sexual attention harassment.

Fenves noted in his statement that "87 percent of unwanted sexual contact incidents were reported to have occurred off the UT Austin campus."

"No voice is too quiet to listen to. No story of abuse is too minor to ignore. No truth is too uncomfortable to face. We support you," said Fenves in closing.

TAP HERE to read the full report.

UT Austin CLASE Report Final by kvuenews on Scribd

