Valentine's Day deals and freebies

Brandon Gray, KCEN 10:43 AM. CST February 14, 2017

Looking for good deals this Valentine’s day? We have you covered!   

Check below for these special deals and freebies.

  • Baskin Robbins – Celebrate the holiday with two Valentine’s Offers:

* A Valentine’s cake with hugs and romantic hearts.

$3 off any ice cream cake.

  • Black Angus Steakhouse – Celebrate your two greatest loves: your significant other and steak with a steakhouse dinner.
  • Brio Tuscan Grille – Fall in love with an two-course Italian dinner for $20.95 featuring an entree and soup or salad from a select menu. Entrees include chicken saltimbocca, scallop risotto, and crab-stuffed shrimp & lobster tail.
  • Claim Jumper Restaurant & Saloon – Spoil your main squeeze with a Steak and Crab Mash or Salmon Oscar dinner. The Steak and Crab Mash includes a 21-ounce ribeye with jumbo lump crab and mashed potatoes topped with bacon bits, swiss cheese, chipotle sauce, and cilantro sauce; the Salmon Oscar includes a flame-grilled salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat in lemon butter sauce with grilled asparagus and rice pilaf.
  • Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – You can dine on a three-course Valentine’s Dinner for two for $29.99. The dinner includes a soup or salad, a choice of prime rib, grilled salmon, wedge salad with sirloin, or scampi-style shrimp pasta, and one slice of pie to share.
  • Fogo de Chao – Snag a free dining card when you dine from February 10 – February 14. The card is valid for one complimentary lunch or dinner.
  • Fuddruckers – Depending on your location, you can get one of these three Valentine’s specials:

* A four-course dinner for two for $35.

* A two-course dinner for two for $25.

* A burger and milkshake meal for two for $20. The meal includes two half-pound Original burgers, two orders of wedge-cut fries, and two milkshakes.

  • Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Kids 12 and under can get a free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult entree valued at $10 or more.
  • Honey Dew Donuts – You can make someone’s Valentine’s Day extra sweet with these Offers:

Heart-shaped donuts.

* Buy six, get six donuts free.

  • Hooters – Take the Shred Your Ex Quiz online to get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 boneless wings.
  • Krystal – You can receive a Surf & Turf dinner for two for $9.99. The dinner includes eight classic Krystals, a dozen fried shrimp, a Chili-Cheese or Junkyard fry and either two cherry ICEE beverages or two chocolate chip cookies. Available at participating restaurants from 11 a.m. until close on Valentine’s Day.
  • Macaroni Grill – Spoil your beau with the following Offers:

* A three-course dinner for $24 per person from a special menu.

25% off e-gift cards.

  • Max & Erma’s – You can celebrate love day with a Valentine’s dinner for $29. The dinner includes a shareable appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert.
  • McAlister’s Deli – Gobble down two Valentine’s specials:

* A tray of Valentine’s-inspired mini cookies for $18.95.

* A free kids meal for up to two children aged 12 and under with the purchase of an adult dine-in entree.

  • O’Charley’s – Take your date to a prime rib dinner for $13.99. The dinner includes one appetizer and two sides.
  • Outback Steakhouse – Celebrate with two Valentine’s Offers:

* A dinner for two for $42. The dinner includes a Bloomin’ Onion to share, a choice of center-cut sirloin, grilled salmon, or Alice Springs chicken, two sides, two signature side salads, and a New York-style cheesecake to share.

* A Love Potion cocktail for $5 The cocktail features Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum shaken up with strawberry and passion fruit puree with pineapple juice rimmed in sugar and garnished with fresh strawberry.

* A lobster tail for $5.99.
* Grilled shrimp for $3.99.

  • Shoney’s – You can order a Valentine’s dinner for two for $24.99. The menu features options like stuffed crab royal, herb-roasted salmon, and fried coconut shrimp. The dinner includes one slice of hot fudge cake.
  • Spaghetti Warehouse – Receive a free tiramisu when you order the Ultimate Feast for Two.
  • Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Invite your beloved to a three-course dinner for two for $36.99. The dinner includes one appetizer, two entrees, two sides, and a dessert to share. Entree choices include the Sweetwater salmon or NY strip steak.
  • Which Wich – Earn a free cookie when you draw a heart on your bag.
  • White Castle – Check out the annual Valentine’s Tableside Service Dinner from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Seating is limited and reservations are required, so visit the White Castle website to reserve your table in advance.
  • Qdoba Mexican Eats – Get a free burrito at Qdoba if you smooch anyone—your lover, your mom, or the person behind you in line (not advisable in the presence of your date).

Information provided by offers.com

 

 

