Verify: Have some Bell County property values risen nearly 1,000 percent?

BELL COUNTY - Channel 6 received reports that property values in Bell County had risen 1,000 percent or more.

The Bell County Tax Appraisal District did not release specific numbers, but admitted some commercial properties in the Harker Heights area did see as much as a 1,000 percent increase. The district told Channel 6, however, the drastic increases should be limited to about 50 properties in the area that were undervalued in previous years.

Many property owners have protested the new amounts, and the district has admitted that the first appraisal may have been too high.

"What we've come to find out since then... we talked to some folks about listings and hopefully will get more sales information... is that may have been too high," Roger Chesser, Bell County Tax Appraisal District Deputy Chief Appraiser, said. "So, we are looking at adjusting that table and bringing the properties more in line with what people would expect them to be worth if they sell them on the open market."

Local land owner Hatem Chouchame showed Channel 6 his property's appraisal notice from Bell County. According to the notice, the value of Chouchame's property increased 500 percent, which increased his property tax from 4,000 dollars to nearly 28,000 dollars.

Most of the dramatic appraisal increases have been placed on commercial properties.

However, Channel 6 verified some residential properties in Bell County have increased 50 to 100 percent this year. Also, the last day to protest a Bell County property value is Wednesday, May 31.

Those who can't make a trip to the Bell County Appraisal District to mail a protest form may submit a protest form online by following these steps:

Click here. Fill out form 50-132. Finally, email that document to roger.chesser@bellcad.org or print and fax the document to (254)939-3909

