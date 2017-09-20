VERIFY: Is Killeen more violent than Chicago?

KILLEEN - People have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the trend in homicides in Killeen.

Some are drawing comparisons to crime problems in larger cities.

A Facebook Post read – 17 murders in Killeen so far this year – can’t wait until the wife retires and we move to Granbury.

Another post shared more than 30 times shows a side by side comparison of violent crime in Killeen with violent crime in Chicago, a city with an infamous crime issue. With all the fear and concern out there, it is important to separate fact from fiction.

Channel 6 set out to verify just how Killeen stacks up with some of the major crime cities.

As we do with every Verify, lets break down where we are getting our information. The numbers come directly from either the Killeen Police Department, FBI Uniform Crime Data, or the United States Census.

In 2017, Killeen Police Department has investigated 15 homicides, not 17. That means there are about 10.5 murders for every 100,000 people.

Let’s compare that to Chicago where the latest numbers show averages 15.6 homicides per 100,000 people, which is quite a considerable difference.

Now to violent crime where the story is much the same. Chicago averages 908 violent crime per 100,000 people while Killeen comes in at about 621 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

We can verify any claim that shows the city of Killeen and the city of Chicago neck and neck in murder and violent crime rate is False.

The Killeen Police Department said if you are hearing about a higher number of Killings, it’s important to remember there have been homicides that were cases of self-defense which are not classified as murders.

