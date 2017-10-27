VERIFY: Academy ISD says no credible threat to high school

A concerned parent messaged us this morning after her Academy High School student sent her a message that another student had threatened fo fire gunshots at school Thursday, and police were present Friday as a precaution.

Channel 6 News contacted Little River-Academy administrators, who said the district had received information that a possible threat had been made toward the campus and/or its students. The school said it investigated and determined the possible threat was not credible, and there was no imminent threat to students or staff.

"Academy High School administrators handled the situation administratively, and additional precautionary measures involving local authorities were taken," Academy ISD wrote in a statement. "Academy ISD places the highest priority on the safety and security of its campuses, students and staff."

So, we can verify there was a possible threat made; but the district claims it was not credible, and the situation has been handled.

VERIFY SOURCE: Academy ISD Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Email news@kcentv.com!

© 2017 KCEN-TV